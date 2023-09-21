President Bongbong Marcos certifies agricultural economic sabotage bill as urgent

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos has certified as urgent a measure that explicitly defines the crime of agricultural sabotage and stipulates hefty penalties for violation of the same.

In a letter addressed to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, the President emphasized the need to facilitate the passage of Senate Bill No. 2432, which aims to repeal Republic Act No. 10845, or the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016.

In his letter, the President said the passage of the piece of legislation would help “further protect farmers and fisherfolk from unscrupulous traders and importers,” and “ensure reasonable and affordable prices of agricultural and fishery products for consumers.”

He said this was especially important “now that the country is beset by rising prices and shortages in agricultural products, partly due to the nefarious acts of smuggling, hoarding, profiteering, and cartel.”

The proposed measure is part of the expanded Common Legislative Agenda discussed during the 3rd Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council Meeting.

The bill is at the interpellation stage in the Senate.

Meanwhile, a Technical Working Group is currently finalizing the version of the House of Representatives.