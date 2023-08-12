President Bongbong Marcos approves adoption of National Security Policy 2023-2028

(Eagle News)–President Bongbong Marcos has issued Executive Order No. 37, approving the adoption of National Security Policy (NSP) 2023 to 2028.

The EO, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Thursday, the Presidential Communications Office said, directed all national government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCC) and local government units, to adopt the NSP 2023-2028 in the formulation and implementation of their security-related strategies and programs.

According to the PCO, the EO said the National Security Council, through the National Security Agency, “shall monitor the implementation of the NSP 2023-2028, and upon consultation with and concurrence of relevant government agencies, government-owned and controlled corporations, and local government units, shall propose memoranda, circulars and other orders related to the implementation thereof, for the approval of the President.”

The PCO said the executive order also underscored the need to harmonize the national security efforts of the government and ensure that these are responsive and complementary to the development goals and objectives set in the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023 to 2028.

The NSP 2023-2028 was formulated in coordination and consultation with key government agencies and instrumentalities with the participation of various stakeholders, according to the PCO.