President Bongbong Marcos appoints Ella Lopez as NTC commissioner

Other appointments made
(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos appointed Ella Blanca Lopez as a full-fledged commissioner of the National Telecommunications Commission.
Lopez was the commission’s officer-in-charge prior to the appointment.
She was appointed to the post on Feb. 7.
According to the Presidential Communications Operations, the following appointments were also made:
Department of Agrarian Reform
- Romeo Reyes – Director IV
- Josemari Hernando – Director III
- Lita Rosales – Director III
Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Standards
- Karen Kristine Roscom
Bureau of Animal Industry
- Paul Limson – Director IV
Government Procurement Policy Board – Technical Support Office of the Department of Budget and Management
Ma. Jozzenne Claire Beltran-Carandang – Deputy Executive Director IV
Maria Dionesia Rivera-Guillermo – Deputy Executive Director IV
National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council
- Arturo Baesa – Member, Labor Sector
- Annie Geron – Member, Labor Sector
- Angelita Señorin – Member, Labor Sector
- Jesus Villamor – Member, Labor Sector
Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Commission
- Juan Johnny Dela Cruz – Member, Employers Sector Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, CAR
- Alfonso Lao – Member, Employers Sector Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, CAR and
- Romeo Sustiguer Jr. – Member, Employers Sector Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, Region XIII
Armed Forces of the Philippines
- Leonel Nicolas – Chief, Intelligence Service, Philippine Army