President Bongbong Marcos appoints Ella Lopez as NTC commissioner

Other appointments made

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos appointed Ella Blanca Lopez as a full-fledged commissioner of the National Telecommunications Commission.

Lopez was the commission’s officer-in-charge prior to the appointment.

She was appointed to the post on Feb. 7.

According to the Presidential Communications Operations, the following appointments were also made:

Department of Agrarian Reform

Romeo Reyes – Director IV

Josemari Hernando – Director III

Lita Rosales – Director III

Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Standards

Karen Kristine Roscom

Bureau of Animal Industry

Paul Limson – Director IV

Government Procurement Policy Board – Technical Support Office of the Department of Budget and Management

Ma. Jozzenne Claire Beltran-Carandang – Deputy Executive Director IV

Maria Dionesia Rivera-Guillermo – Deputy Executive Director IV

National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council

Arturo Baesa – Member, Labor Sector

Annie Geron – Member, Labor Sector

Angelita Señorin – Member, Labor Sector

Jesus Villamor – Member, Labor Sector

Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Commission

Juan Johnny Dela Cruz – Member, Employers Sector Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, CAR

Alfonso Lao – Member, Employers Sector Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, CAR and

Romeo Sustiguer Jr. – Member, Employers Sector Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, Region XIII

Armed Forces of the Philippines