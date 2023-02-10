President Bongbong Marcos appoints Ella Lopez as NTC commissioner

Other appointments made

(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos appointed Ella Blanca Lopez as a full-fledged commissioner of the National Telecommunications Commission.

Lopez was the commission’s officer-in-charge prior to the appointment.

She was appointed to the post on Feb. 7.

According to the Presidential Communications Operations, the following appointments were also made:

Department of Agrarian Reform

  • Romeo Reyes – Director IV
  • Josemari Hernando – Director III
  • Lita Rosales – Director III

Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Standards

  • Karen Kristine Roscom

Bureau of Animal Industry

  • Paul Limson – Director IV

Government Procurement Policy Board – Technical Support Office of the Department of Budget and Management

Ma. Jozzenne Claire Beltran-Carandang – Deputy Executive Director IV

Maria Dionesia Rivera-Guillermo – Deputy Executive Director IV

National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council 

  • Arturo Baesa – Member, Labor Sector
  • Annie Geron – Member, Labor Sector
  • Angelita Señorin – Member, Labor Sector
  • Jesus Villamor – Member, Labor Sector

Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Commission

  • Juan Johnny Dela Cruz – Member, Employers Sector Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, CAR
  • Alfonso Lao – Member, Employers Sector Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, CAR and
  • Romeo Sustiguer Jr. – Member, Employers Sector Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, Region XIII

Armed Forces of the Philippines

  • Leonel Nicolas – Chief, Intelligence Service, Philippine Army

 