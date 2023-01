(Eagle News) — President Bongbong Marcos has appointed Cheloy Garafil as secretary of the Presidential Communications Office.

The PCO said Garafil, a lawyer, took her oath before the President.

Garafil served as officer-in-charge of the Office of the Press Secretary before she was appointed.

Prior to this, she served as chair of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, and as Department of Justice prosecutor.