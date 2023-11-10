President Bongbong Marcos: 56 more Filipinos have left Gaza

(Eagle News) — Fifty-six more Filipinos have left Gaza amid the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

According to President Bongbong Marcos, this “brings the total to 98 out of the 137 originally in Gaza, now en route to Cairo.”

He said of the 98 Filipinos, 34 have boarded their flight to Qatar and will arrive in Manila later at 4:30 p.m.

“The safe journey of our nationals is of utmost importance, and we look forward to welcoming them home,” the President said.

Israel has continued with its retaliation against Hamas after Hamas gunmen attacked villages in southern Israel on October 7.