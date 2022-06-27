Pres. Duterte opens Lucena-San Pablo commuter line which is part of PNR Bicol Express

Expresses hope next administration would continue improving PHL mass transport

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte opened over the weekend a railway line that will eventually connect Metro Manila and the Bicol Region.

The 77-year old Philippine leader arrived in San Pablo City in Laguna on Saturday, June 25, to join other officials for the formal launching of the Philippine National Railways (PNR) Lucena-San Pablo Commuter Line, which is expected to boost people’s mobility, trade, as well as tourism in the area.

“I am pleased to join you today as we open the Philippine National Railways Lucena-San

Pablo Commuter Line,” he said in a speech.

“Now that we have only a few days left in the administration, I am truly honored to witness the result of our hard work over the past six years.”

Duterte said that the PNR Lucena-San Pablo Commuter Line is a “vital step towards restoring the PNR Bicol Express that will connect Metro Manila to the provinces in Southern Luzon and Bicol.”

-Commitment to improve mobility-

“Indeed, this project is proof of our commitment to enhance mobility and connectivity across the archipelago by improving our routes and bringing convenience to our fellow Filipinos,” the President said during the event. “With this, we will make everyone feel the change we have promised at the beginning of our term.”

Duterte said he tried to improve transportation across the country, through such projects. He said he made sure that he did not neglect a single region.

“Kung ito lang sana ang project po para dito sa lugar na ‘to, the region, matatapos namin siguro ‘yung Bicol Express but ‘yung pera ho ay pinaghati-hati ko. Right at the start of my administration, ito silang Cabinet members sinabi ko na divide the money equally among the regions. Kaya every region ho may kaunti kami so halos lahat nakatikim ng improvement sa buhay nila,” the outgoing President explained.

-Reducing travel time-

The 44-kilometer Lucena-San Pablo inter-provincial commuter railway line will reduce travel time between San Pablo, Laguna and Lucena, Quezon by half — from one hour down to just thirty minutes.

Duterte recognized the leadership of the Department of Transportation and the PNR for making the project happen.

Envisioned to provide comfortable travel experience to Filipino commuters, the rail system has two terminal stations and four flag stops, according to a Palace release.

The PNR Lucena-San Pablo Commuter Line is part of the 560-kilometer PNR Bicol Express that links Metro Manila with Southern Luzon. The PNR-Bicol Express will have 35 stations that will traverse Metro Manila and the provinces of Batangas, Laguna, Quezon, Camarines Sur, Albay, and Sorsogon. It is projected to be operational by 2027.

Duterte said he hoped that the next administration would continue the gains in mass transportation that his government had achieved.

“So kung ito lang ho ang makaya namin pagpasensiyahan na po ninyo. But anyway I have no doubt that the next administration would continue to build and build and his next generation and our sons and daughters by that time would have a perfect mass transport system,” Duterte said.

-Improving railway systems-

He also urged the next DOTr leadership to “continue leading the improvement of our railway systems.”

“It is my hope that you will never lose sight of this goal, as the enhancement of this vital transportation connection will be the key to unlocking even better opportunities for our countrymen,” he said.

“We know that with effective mass transport systems, we make places more accessible and easier to manage, thereby strengthening trade between rural and urban areas. In addition, we can boost our tourism sector, given the attractions and landmarks stationed near the terminals of this railway,” Duterte added.

President Duterte’s term ends on June 30 which is also the same day that President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., will be inaugurated at the National Museum as the 17th president of the Philippines.

Marcos has chosen a former president of the Philippine Air Lines, Jaime Bautista, to head the DOTr under his administration.

(Eagle News Service)