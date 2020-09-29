Pre-registration for national ID to start in October; 32 provinces identified as priority areas

(Eagle News) — The pre-registration for the national ID will begin next month, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

According to Interior Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya, the pre-registration will initially take place in 32 provinces where there is a low incidence of COVID-19.

He said these were Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Cagayan, Isabela, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Albay, Camarines Sur, Masbate,

Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Leyte, Compostela Valley, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental and Tawi tawi.

Under the pre-registration, the applicant’s information on social demographics will be collected.

Malaya said the Philippine Statistics Authority had requested the DILG for assistance in securing a memorandum of agreement with various local government agencies.

“Humihingi po kasi ang PSA ng MOA so that the different LGUs will give the necessary assistance in terms of pre-registration, the manpower requirement, in terms of transportation, in terms of crowd control as well as other logistical support,” he said.

“Tuloy-tuloy na po ito until we are able to initially register the five million re-registrants and five million registrants before the end of the year. The rest of the country will be done next year,” he added.