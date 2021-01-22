PRC request for conduct of licensure exams scheduled from January to March 2021 approved

(Eagle News) — Licensure examinations scheduled from January to March this year are expected to push through.

This was after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved the request of the Professional Regulation Commission for the conduct of the same amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PRC said the examinations scheduled this month were those for medical technologists, sanitary engineers and architects.

The licensure exams for veterinarians, physical therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, real estate consultants, geologists, master plumbers, psychologists, mechanical engineers and certified plant mechanics are scheduled in February.

Here is the full list of licensure exams scheduled this year:

https://www.prc.gov.ph/2021-schedule-examination

Earlier, the PRC cancelled the licensure exams scheduled last year after President Rodrigo Duterte declared a public health emergency due to COVID-19.