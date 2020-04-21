PRC extends validity of professional IDs until end of ECQ

(Eagle News) – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) has extended until the end of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) the validity of identification cards issued to professionals.

“[T]he Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) informs the public that the validity of the Professional Identification Card (PICs) of all professionals expiring during the period of community quarantine is extended until the lifting of the community quarantine period”, the PRC said in advisory.

After the lapse of the extension period, “all concerned professionals shall file their applications online for PIC renewal within thirty (30) days therefrom without accruing any surcharges/penalties.”

In the meantime, those who have confirmed renewal appointments within the ECQ period will be accommodated upon resumption of PRC’s operations, or upon the lifting of the quarantine.

In a separate advisory, the PRC said that “all confirmed online appointments until April 30, 2020 will be accommodated beginning May 4, 2020”, for PRC offices in Luzon.

For PRC offices in Visayas and Mindanao, “all confirmed online appointments will be accommodated the next working days following the lifting of any local declaration of community quarantine period, and until further notice”, the PRC said.

Eagle News Service