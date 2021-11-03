PPA reiterates “No Permit, No Service” policy in all ports nationwide

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Ports Authority has reiterated its “No Permit, No Service” policy in all ports nationwide.

The PPA made the statement following what it said was the continued refusal of some truckers to comply.

According to the PPA, the policy was in line with PPA Memorandum Circular (MC) 19-2021, which requires truckers to obtain a Certificate of Accreditation (CA) and Permit to Operate (PTO) to be allowed to transact in port terminals.

The PPA said the policy was not a new requirement and that truckers had long been advised of the policy.

The PPA imposed the first deadline to secure such documents on October 15, and this was extended to October 31, with the condition truckers submit all pertinent documents by December 31 after accomplishing the application form.

As of the end of the October 31 deadline, 75 percent of truckers operating in the Port of Manila have already complied with the CA and PTO requirements, the PPA said.

“We are warning colorum truck operators to comply with the need to have the PPA CA and PTO. Apart from being barred to transact at the port terminals, they will be meted with an appropriate sanction,” PPA General Manager Jay Santiago said.