PPA formally opens RT-PCR molecular testing lab

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Ports Authority has formally opened an RT-PCR molecular testing laboratory to facilitate the movement of seafarers.

In a statement, PPA general manager Jay Daniel Santiago said the South Harbor Molecular Laboratory aims to serve the testing requirements for crew change of seafarers in the Port of Manila and Port Capinpin in Orion, Bataan.

He said the lab will soon also cover the testing requirements for crew change at the Port of Batangas.

Santiago said the facility is also intended as the primary seafarer processing center for all inbound and outbound seafarers in the Port of Manila.

It also houses One-Stop-Shop housing satellite offices of the Maritime Industry Authority, Bureau of Immigration, Bureau of Quarantine, Bureau of Customs, and the Philippine Coast Guard.

The PPA said the lab has a daily testing capacity of approximately 2,000, and a 24- to 48-hour turnaround time for results.

Earlier this month, representatives from the Department of Health inspected the new testing facility and issued a green light for its operations after the facility obtained a perfect score on its proficiency testing.

The Philippines is one of the major suppliers of seafarers in the international market, with over 400,000 Filipino seafarers onboard international-going vessels like container ships, general cargo ships and cruise ships, among others around the world.

In the last four months, the PPA said almost a thousand ships have sought for crew change at the Port of Manila.

Since April this year, the PPA has established several COVID-19-related facilities such as the Eva Macapagal Super Terminal Quarantine Center and the 100-bed quarantine facility in Port Capinpin.