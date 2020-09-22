PPA eyeing automation of ticketing systems in all ports by next year

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Ports Authority is eyeing automating the ticketing systems of all ports by next year.

In a statement, the PPA said bidding for its Unified Electronic Ticketing System was scheduled before the end of the year.

The PPA said the number of the automated ticketing machines installed will depend on the passenger traffic of each terminal, the PPA said.

It said the system will also support an integrated vessel booking and payment system for roll-on-roll-off (Ro-Ro) ports.

Using desktop computers or mobile gadgets such as mobile phones, passengers, using the system, can reserve, book, and pay for tickets online, the PPA said.

According to the PPA, the Unified Electronic Ticketing System, which is equipped with an electronic reservation and ticketing assistant, aims to reduce human-to-human transactions as part of “new normal” protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It also aims to ensure the “overall ease of doing business, remove fixing and ticket scalping, and improve port processes for maritime safety and security, while providing reliable service for inter-island maritime operations,” the PPA said.

PPA General Manager Daniel Jay Santiago said shipping companies will also benefit from the system as this will lessen their expenses and help them in the proper filing of taxes.

The PPA gave the assurance there would be no lay-offs even with the rollout of the system, as help and public assistance desks will be manned by PPA personnel.

“Napakagandang pagkakataon na ma-roll out na itong system ngayon dahil walang interruption. Hindi na magiging mahirap ang transition para sa mga pasahero sa oras na magkaroon muli ng mga biyahe sa ating mga pantalan,” Santiago said.