Portions of Roxas Boulevard to be closed on select dates starting Saturday, April 29

(Eagle News)–Portions of Roxas Boulevard will be closed to traffic on select dates starting Saturday, April 29.

The Light Rail Manila Corporation said this was to give way to the construction of a pedestrian footbridge for the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Project (Redemptorist station)

The LRMC said these are the parts of the road and their corresponding dates of temporary closure:

April 29 (10 p.m.) until April 30 (5 a.m.) – southbound lanes going to Manila

May 2 (10 p.m.) until May 3 (5 a.m.) – northbound lanes going to Cavitex

May 5 (10 p.m.) until May 6 (5 a.m.) – Service road (near Baclaran Church)

Affected motorists were advised to take alternative routes.