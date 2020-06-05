Portions of Mindanao under thunderstorm advisory

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Davao de Oro (Montevista), Agusan Del Sur (Sta.Josefa), Iligan City and Zamboanga City within the next one to two hours.

The weather bureau said these conditions due to localized thunderstorms are being experienced in Zamboanga del Norte (Sindangan, JoseDalman, Manukan, Kalawit, Sirawai), Zamboanga Sibugay (Tungawan), and in Tawi-tawi.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.

The weather bureau also urged the public to continue monitoring for updates.