Portions of Luzon, Visayas under Signal No. 2 as TS “Paeng” slightly intensifies

(Eagle News) — Portions of Luzon and Visayas are under Signal No. 2 as Tropical Storm “Paeng” slightly intensified on Friday, Oct. 28.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

LUZON:

Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Lagonoy, Goa, San Jose, Tigaon, Iriga City, Saglay, Buhi)

VISAYAS:

Northern Samar and the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo, Maslog, Dolores, Can-Avid, Taft)

The following areas, meanwhile, are under Signal No. 1:

LUZON:

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, Romblon, Marinduque, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Laguna, and Rizal

VISAYAS:

Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and the northern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, City of Bogo, Borbon) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

MINDANAO:

Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag, Bayabas, Tago, Cagwait)

According to the weather bureau, today until tomorrow morning, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are possible over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Samar, and Eastern Samar.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains, meanwhile, are expected over Western Visayas, Marinduque, Romblon, Quezon, and the rest of Eastern Visayas.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Caraga, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Northern Mindanao, mainland Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Rizal, Laguna, and the rest of Visayas.

Tomorrow morning until Sunday morning, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are possible over CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Aurora, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are possible over Metro Manila, mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the rest of Central Luzon.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible over the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

The surge of the northeast monsoon enhanced will also bring strong winds with gusts reaching gale-force strength over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Provinces, the northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan, the eastern portions of Isabela, and the northern portion of Apayao.

There is minimal to moderate risk of storm surges of up to 2.0 m in height.

PAGASA said these may cause flooding in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of Catanduanes, Albay, Camarines Norte, Polillo Islands and the northern and eastern portions of Camarines Sur.

The weather bureau said Tropical Storm “Paeng” will move west northwestward over the Philippine Sea until Sunday while moving towards the central or southern portion of Luzon.

On the forecast track, “Paeng” may make landfall or pass very close to Catanduanes tomorrow morning.

Another landfall scenario is likely on Sunday morning over Aurora or the east coast of Quezon (including Polillo Islands).

PAGASA said “Paeng” is forecast to further intensify while moving over the warm waters of the Philippine Sea.