Portions of Luzon still under Signal No. 1; “Aghon” moving away from PHL landmass

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over portions of Luzon as “Aghon” slightly intensified while moving away from the Philippine landmass.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan, Aglipay)

Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte)

Isabela (Divilacan, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, San Agustin, Benito Soliven, City of Cauauyan, Maconacon, Angadanan, Naguilian, Palanan, Dinapigue)

Aurora

Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga)

PAGASA said the center of “Aghon” was so far located 155 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center, with a gustiness of up to 170 kph.

It is moving east northeastward at 10 kph, and maxy exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday.

A gale warning is raised over the coastal waters of Cagayan (south portion), Isabela, Aurora and the northern coastal waters of Quezon including Polillo Islands.