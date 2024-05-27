Portions of Isabela, Aurora still under Signal No. 2 as Typhoon “Aghon” traverses PHL Sea

(Eagle News)–Portions of Luzon remain under Signal No. 2 as Typhoon “Aghon” continues to move over the Philippine Sea east of Aurora province.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Southeastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, Palanan)

Northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

The following areas, meanwhile, are under Signal No. 1:

Northeastern and southern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, San Mariano, Jones, Echague, San Guillermo, San Agustin, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, City of Cauauyan, Maconacon, Angadanan, Naguilian)

Eastern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan, Aglipay)

Southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso, Castaneda)

Rest of Aurora

Northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands

Northwestern portion of Camarines Norte (Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Vinzons, Capalonga) including Calaguas Islands

“Aghon” is so far moving north northeastward at 10 kph, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center, with a gustiness of up to 170 kph.

A gale warning is hoisted over the coastal waters of Cagayan (southern portion), Isabela, Aurora, and the northern coastal waters of Quezon including Polillo Islands.

The weather bureau said “Aghon” will move generally northeastward over the Philippine Sea for the entirety of the forecast period.

It may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility as a typhoon on Wednesday.