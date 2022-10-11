Portion of Imelda Bridge along Ninoy Aquino Avenue closed until November 10: LRMC

(Eagle News) — A portion of the outer lane of Imelda Bridge along Ninoy Aquino Avenue is temporarily closed.

According to the Light Rail Manila Corporation, the closure of the bridge linking Barangays La Huerta and Sto. Niño is until November 10.

It would pave the way for the casting of concrete plinths and pedestals for the installation of tracks and the overhead catenary system of the LRT-1 Ninoy Aquino Station.

Only one lane remains passable for the duration of the closure.

Affected motorists were advised to take alternative routes.

“Paumanhin po sa pansamantalang abala. Maraming salamat po sa inyong kooperasyon,” the LRMC said.