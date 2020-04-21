Police to arrest, charge ECQ violators to stem COVID-19 rise in NCR, Central Luzon, Calabarzon — PNP chief

(Eagle News) – Violators of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) will no longer be warned, but will be arrested and filed with appropriate charges, the Philippine National Police warned.

In a statement released following a virtual presser held Tuesday, April 21, PNP Chief Archie Gamboa said that the PNP will strictly enforce the ECQ throughout Luzon, particularly in Metro Manila, Region III and CALABARZON, as well as in areas with high or increasing COVID-19 infections.

“Foremost, there will be no more warning for ECQ violators– instead arrest and inquest procedures will be applied to cases of violation of Republic Act No. 11469; Republic Act No. 11332; as well as Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code”, Gamboa said.

-Total ECQ violators rise to 136,517-

Based on the PNP’s records, 136,517 individuals have been caught violating the ECQ from March 17 to present. Of these, 98,986 received warnings, while 6,168 were fined and 31,363 arrested.

In addition, 732 persons have been arrested for hoarding, profiteering and manipulation of prices of basic goods, while 9,419 Public Utility Vehicles drivers have been apprehended.

To ensure intensified enforcement of the ECQ, 116 personnel from the Special Action Force have been deployed to strategic locations in Metro Manila starting today.

“We need to do this because we also want to mitigate the continued risks faced by frontline PNP personnel who are exposed to increasing number of people and motorists violating the ECQ at checkpoints”, Gamboa said.

To date, 74 members of the PNP have tested positive for COVID-19, with 3 deaths and 12 recoveries.

– PNP to lead contact tracing efforts –

Gamboa also announced that the PNP has been directed to lead contact tracing efforts of COVID-19 cases, in coordination with the Department of Interior and Local Government and the Department of Health.

“Kami po ay inatasang mamuno sa contact tracing ng mga positibo at probable at suspected cases (We have been tasked to lead contact tracing of positive, probable, and suspected cases)”, the PNP chief said.

He also called on local government units to implement their respective ordinances meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, including observation of social distancing, wearing of face masks, and home quarantine.

Eagle News Service