Police seize 7,700 unauthorized COVID-19 test kits; traders arrested

(Eagle News) — The police arrested on Tuesday, March 4, a Chinese national and his Filipino cohort for selling unauthorized COVID-19 test kits, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, Liset Lo Kaw, 40, and Christian Casanova Cruz, 23, were nabbed in an entrapment operation in Barangay San Rafael Village, Navotas City.

The operation was conducted following information from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about the illegal online sale of unregistered COVID-19 rapid test kits that don’t have the necessary valid permits or licenses from FDA.

Recovered from the suspects were 154 boxes each containing 50 pieces of Clungene rapid test kits.

All in all, there were 7700 rapid test kits worth P1,016,000, the PNP said.

The PNP said also recovered from the suspects was the marked money amounting to P436,000.

The PNP said the suspects have been brought to the Quezon City District Field office for documentation and booking for violation of Republic Act 9711 or the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009 in relation to FDA Circular No. 2020-016.

“We remind the public to be vigilant and to immediately report any suspicious online transactions . We cannot discount the risks associated with unauthorized medical products that could possibly endanger public health,” PNP Chief Debold Sinas said.