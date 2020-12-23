Police nab suspect in killing of 20-year-old student in Maguindanao

Another suspect still at large, PNP says

(Eagle News) — The police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 20-year-old student in Maguindanao.

Philippine National Police Chief Debold Sinas said Rafzanjani Bayona Tatak was nabbed in Cotabato City on December 22, a day after the body of Mondjahid Tauf, 20, was discovered in a shallow grave in a farm in Barangay Kibucay, Upi.

The police discovered the victim’s remains following a tip from two people who witnessed the crime, the PNP said.

Several of Tauf’s personal belongings were also recovered from the area.

Tauf had been reported missing on December 20 by his mother Amera Abubakar, who told investigators that her son was fetched by the suspect from their residence in Barangay Salimbao, Sultan Kudarat on December 18.

Citing reports from Police Brigadier General Samuel Rodriguez, PNP Regional Director for Bangsamoro Autonomus Region (BAR), Sinas said a handgun was confiscated from Tatak.

Another suspect, a certain Datu Nash, remains at-large and is now the subject of follow-up operations by tracker teams, the police said.

The PNP said investigators were eyeing personal grudge as a motive behind the murder, but did not specify.