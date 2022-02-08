Police lieutenant killed in encounter with rebels in Northern Samar: PNP

(Eagle News) — A police lieutenant was killed in a recent encounter with communist terrorists in Northern Samar, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, Police Lieutenant Kenneth Tad-awan, died in the encounter which ensued while on preventive patrol in Barangay Look, Lapinig.

Joint police and military pursuit operations are underway against the local terrorist group, the PNP said.

PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos extended his condolences to the kin of the fatality.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Police Lieutenant Tad-awan, rest assured that we will immediately provide the needed financial support and other social benefits for his family”, Carlos said.

“Nabawasan man ang ating hanay ng isang magiting at tapat sa tungkulin na alagad ng batas, tayo sa Pambasang Pulisya ang magtutuloy ng kanilang laban kontra karahasan at insurhensya upang bigyan saysay ang buhay na inalay nila para sa kapayapaan ng ating bayan”, he added.