POEA: PHL to lift suspension of deployment of OFWs to Oman once country lifts travel ban covering PHL

(Eagle News) — The Philippines will lift the suspension on the deployment of overseas Filipinos to Oman as soon as the Omani government removes the Southeast Asian country from its list of countries covered by a travel ban.

According to Philippine Overseas Employment Administration’s Bernard Olalia, this was the takeaway from the meeting between Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III and the Omani ambassador on Monday, June 21.

Olalia noted that the Philippines’ move was only triggered by Oman’s travel ban.

He did not, however, give a timeline on when the suspension would be lifted.

“Sa madaling salita po, ‘pag ka po nagkaroon na ng lifting sa Oman at tayo ay nag-lift na, ora mismo makakapagpadala na tayo ng OFWs sa Oman,” he said.

He said 5,000 OFWs left for Oman from January to May.