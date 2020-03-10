Poe wants text blast on COVID-19 updates to counter inaccurate reports, prevent “mass hysteria”

(Eagle News)–Senator Grace Poe on Tuesday, March 10, said there should be a text blast to Filipinos on updates on the novel coronavirus.

Poe issued the statement as the COVID-19 cases in the country increased to 24.

According to Poe, during times of calamity, mobile phone service providers are mandated to disseminate warnings at regular intervals under Republic Act 10639 or the “The Free Mobile Disaster Alerts Act.”

She said there “is no doubt that COVID-19 is a disaster or a calamity under the applicable laws, especially after it was declared a health emergency by the WHO and the President, respectively.”

The text blast, she said, shall be implemented in coordination with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

“The initial step to contain a virus is to make information on it viral through all available means. Improving the spread of information will help counter inaccurate reports and prevent mass hysteria,” Poe explained.

