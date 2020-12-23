PNR unveils 18 new locomotive, passenger coaches from Indonesia

(Eagle News) — More passengers can now ride Philippine National Railways trains with the addition of diesel hydraulic locomotive and passenger coaches from Indonesia.

PNP general manager Junn Magno said with the three locomotive and fifteen passenger coaches increased PNR capacity to 1,250 per set per trip.

The trains, he added, had a maximum design speed of 120 kph.

“Itong mga tren na ito ay high capacity, kahit umuulan pwedeng idaan sa kalsada, walang electricals sa ilalim. Makakalusot sa baha. ‘Yung ginagamit kasi namin ngayon, nasa ilalim ‘yung diesel motor na kapag tumaas ang tubig, masisira. Itong bago ay designed para sa 6 inches na tubig, mailulusot sa mga baha ng Metro Manila,” he said.

He said with the delivery, the 37 cars and 3 locomotive trains procured in 2018 was now complete.

According to Magno, it has been 50 years since the PNR acquired mainline locomotives.

This was also the first time in more than 40 years PNR commuters will be served by a new fleet, he said.

The new trains were unveiled in a ceremony attended by Transportation Secretary Art Tugade on Wednesday, December 23.

Also in attendance were Undersecretary for Railways Timothy John Batan, Chief of Staff and Assistant Secretary for Procurement and Project Implementation Giovanni Lopez, Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) General Manager Jay Santiago, Personnel from the PNR Management team, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Manila Harbour Centre Port.