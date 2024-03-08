PNR to temporarily stop operations starting March 28 to give way to NSCR construction

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Railways will temporarily stop its Governor Pascual-Tutuban and Tutuban-Alabang operations starting March 28.

In a statement, the PNR said this was to pave the way for the construction of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project.

The PNR said with the temporary halt, NSCR construction can be expedited by eight months, ensuring savings of at least P15.8 billion.

It said the move will also ensure the safety of passengers throughout the construction.

The PNR said the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) arranged alternative bus routes to cater to affected passengers.

“Buses on the Tutuban route to Alabang and vice versa are expected to drop off and pick up passengers near the current PNR route,” the PNR said.

It said the southbound buses will pass through Divisoria (Tutuban), Mayhaligue Street, Abad Santos Avenue, Recto Avenue, Legarda Street, Quirino Avenue, Nagtahan Flyover, Mabini Bridge, Quirino Avenue, Osmeña Highway, Nichols Entry, SLEX, Bicutan Exit, Bicutan Entry, and Alabang (Starmall).

The northbound buses, for their part, will pass through Alabang (Starmall), Manila South Road, East Service Road, Alabang (Entry), SLEX, Bicutan Exit, Bicutan Entry, Nichols Exit, Osmeña Highway, Quirino Avenue, Legarda Street, Recto Avenue, Abad Santos Avenue, Mayhaligue Street, and Divisoria (Tutuban).

“The bus trips on the Tutuban-Alabang (Southbound) route will start at 7:30 AM, 9:10 AM, 3:00 PM, 3:20 PM, 7:30 PM, and 9:00 PM. On the other hand, the bus trips on the Alabang-Tutuban (Northbound) route will start at 5:00 AM, 6:30 AM, 11:00 AM, 11:45 AM, 5:00 PM, and 6:10 PM,” the PNR said.

The NSCR, which will span 147 kilometers when completed, is expected to shorten travel time from Clark, Pampanga, all the way to Calamba, Laguna by less than two hours.