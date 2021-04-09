PNR to resume train operations on Monday, April 12

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Railways will resume train operations on Monday, April 12.

In a statement, the PNR said the deferment of the resumption of operations from April 9 to that date was to allow for the completion of the mass testing of all PNR personnel and for “re-integration procedures” over the weekend.

The PNR said some RT-PCR results, after all, are still pending release, which requires tested personnel to stay at home while waiting for results.

Earlier, the Department of Transportation said 522 have so far tested positive in the ongoing mass testing of rail line personnel.

Of the figure, 131 were PNR personnel.

The PNR said all those who tested positive are already in isolation.

According to the PNR, management has decided to require antigen testing for personnel prior to integration in service to “ensure that no unnecessary exposure to COVID-19 was made during the time of negative RT-PCR results up to date they are required to render service.”

It said this would reduce the risk of contamination and transmission inside PNR facilities and to the passengers.

“As passenger and personnel safety remains its utmost priority, PNR seeks the understanding and cooperation of its passengers as it continues to implement stringent health protocol prior to its resumption of operations on Monday,” the PNR said.