PNR offers special trips on Tuesday, Nov. 1, but no full operations yet

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Railways is offering special trips on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

However, the PNR said full operations are not yet possible following the onslaught of “Paeng.”

The PNR said the following trips are being offered:

Tutuban to Alabang – 5:36 AM; 6:36 AM; 7:06 AM; 8:06 AM; 9:06 AM; 10:06 AM; 11:06 AM

Alabang to Tutuban – 7:12 AM; 8:02 AM; 8:42 AM; 9:42 AM 10:32 AM; 11:32 AM

Binan to Tutuban – 5:25 AM

Tutuban to Gov. Pascual – 4:11 AM

Gov. Pascual to Tutuban – 9:52 PM

Gov. Pascual to Bicutan – 4:32 AM; 7:12 AM

Bicutan to Gov. Pascual – 5:50 AM ; 8:40 AM

Naga to Sipocot – 5:20 AM; 10:40 AM

Sipocot to Naga- 6:40 AM

“Humihingi po kami ng pang-unawa na hindi pa po maaaring manumbalik ang serbisyo sa lahat ng ruta at istasyon. Ang kaligtasan ng mga pasahero at publiko ang aming prayoridad,” the PNR said.