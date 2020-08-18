PNR, LRT-2 to implement mandatory wearing of face masks, face shields when ops resume on Wednesday, Aug. 19

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Railways and the Light Rail Transit-2 will resume operations on Wednesday, Aug. 19, as Metro Manila reverts to a less strict general community quarantine.

Both the PNR and the LRT-2 made the announcement in separate posts on social media on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

According to both the PNR and LRT-2, they will implement the mandatory wearing of face shields and face masks in trains and stations, in line with the government’s directive.

“Employees and passengers are advised to observe these protocols for the protection of everyone,” the PNR said.

“PNR frontliners are ready to be of service, and our employees to be deployed starting Wednesday (have) undergone rapid testing and tested negative,” the PNR added.

Both the LRT-2 and PNR suspended operations on August 4, after President Rodrigo Duterte reimposed the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

Under the MECQ, public transportation–except for tricycles compliant with local government unit and Department of the Interior and Local Government guidelines–is not allowed.