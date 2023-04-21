PNR back to normal operations after train derailment

(Eagle News) — Operations at the Philippine National Railways are back to normal after the train derailed in Makati City on Thursday night is now back on its tracks.

“Balik normal at fully operational na po ang byahe ng PNR sa Metro Manila at iba pang lugar simula ngayong umaga ng Abril 21, 2023,” the PNR said.

According to the PNR, the train went off-track on Thursday, April 20, at 11:30 a.m., while traveling to Alabang in Muntinlupa from Tutuban in Manila.

The train crashed onto gravel, but no one was reported hurt.

The PNR said the train was brought back to its tracks on Thursday evening.

It said at 11:21 p.m., the train was also removed from the derailment site for a “track restoration.”

On Friday, April 21, the PNR released its train schedule for the day:

Tutuban to Alabang -5:06 AM; 6:06 AM; 7:16 AM; 8:16 AM; 9:16 AM; 10:26 AM

Alabang to Tutuban -7:23 AM; 8:03 AM; 9:03 AM; 10:03 AM; 11:03 AM

Tutuban to Bicutan – 11:26 AM

Tutuban to Gov. Pascual – 6:41 AM

Gov. Pascual to Tutuban – 10:35 AM

Gov. Pascual to Bicutan – 7:12 AM

Bicutan to Gov. Pascual – 9:02 AM

San Pablo to Calamba – 6:25 AM

San Pablo to Lucena – 6:15 AM

Naga to Sipocot – 5:20 AM; 10:40 AM

Sipocot to Naga – 6:40 AM