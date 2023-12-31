PNR adjusts train operating hours for Dec. 31, Jan. 1

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Railways has adjusted its train operating hours for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

According to the PNR, the last trip from Tutuban to Alabang, which started at 5:06 a.m. on Dec. 31, is at 3:06 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Train trips from Alabang to Tutuban, meanwhile, which started at 5:33 a.m. on Dec. 31, will end at 4:53 a.m. on Jan. 1.

On Jan. 1, Tutuban to Alabang trips will start at 10:26 a.m.

The last trip will be at 8:36 a.m.

As for the Alabang-Tutuban trips, they will start at 12:13 p.m. on Jan. 1 with the last train leaving at 8:03 p.m.

Dec. 31 is a special nonworking holiday.

January 1, meanwhile, is a regular holiday.