PNP’s Medical Reserve Force to assist overwhelmed health workers in PHL public, private hospitals

PNP to do accounting of its personnel to see who has a medical background for possible deployment, too

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has committed its Medical Reserve Force to assist in the country’s fight against COVID-19.

The PNP said it would also make an accounting of its personnel to check who had a medical background to augment the 150-member MRF.

The PNP issued the statement following President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive for the military and police to extend their assistance amid the “dearth” in human medical resources.

PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said the PNP personnel would serve to augment medical personnel in both public and private hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19.

“Inatasan ko na ang aming Administrative Support for COVID-19 Task Force sa pamumuno ni PLtGen Joselito Vera Cruz na agad makipag-ugnayan sa Department of Health para sa sistemang gagawin tungkol dito,” he added.

According to Eleazar, this was not the first time the MRF was tapped to assist in the country’s COVID-19 fight.

He said the unit was already asked to lend a hand in vaccination and quarantine facilities even before that.

“Hindi na ito bago sa atin kaya’t nasisiguro kong magagampanan ng ating mga personnel nang maayos ang gawain o tungkulin na iaatas sa kanila sa ating mga ospital,” PGen Eleazar said.

The President issued the directive in his recent meeting with his Cabinet and members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

In issuing the same, the President noted that many of the country’s medical workers were getting infected with COVID-19, with some of them even forced to close down as a result.