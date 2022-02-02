PNP’s 127th COVID-19 fatality is 39-year-old cop assigned in Zamboanga City

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has reported an additional fatality within its ranks due to COVID-19, pushing its total COVID-19 deaths to 127.

According to the PNP, the latest fatality was a 39-year-old policewoman assigned in Zamboanga City.

The PNP said she yielded positive for COVID-19 on January 24 and was immediately brought to the nearest hospital.

On January 26, she was pronounced dead by her attending physician.

The PNP said based on initial investigation, the policewoman had renal disease and diabetes.

“The PNP leadership assures the family of the PNP personnel of full financial support and social benefits, my condolences”, PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos said.

The PNP has said 218,487 or 97.02% of the police force have received their two COVID-19 vaccine doses while 89,119 or 40.79% have received their booster shots.

Meanwhile, 5,798 are awaiting the second dose to complete the inoculation.

On Wednesday, the PNP reported 52 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the total PNP COVID-19 cases to 48402.

Over 100, or 186, more recoveries were reported, pushing the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 46920.