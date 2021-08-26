PNP’s 102nd COVID-19 fatality is 34-year-old staff sergeant

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police logged its 102nd COVID-19 fatality as the country continues to battle an increase in COVID-19 cases reportedly due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

According to the PNP, its latest COVID-19 death was a 34-year-old police staff sergeant assigned in a national support unit.

He died on August 25 due to pneumonia and acute respiratory failure secondary to COVID-19.

The PNP said the police officer experienced mild symptoms of COVID-19 on Aug. 18 and immediately underwent an RT-PCR test which yielded positive for the virus.

Two days later, he complained of difficulty of breathing and immediately transferred to a nearby hospital.

“Taos pusong pakikiramay po ang aking pinapaabot sa pamilya ng ating pulis na namatay at nangangako po tayo ng anumang tulong sa kanila,” PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said.

According to the PNP, 136 more COVID-19 cases have also been reported among their ranks, pushing the total PNP COVID-19 cases to 33826.

Of these, 1750 were active.

Recoveries also rose to 31974 including the additional 172 recoveries.

As of August 26, the PNP has 93,725 or 42.19% fully vaccinated police personnel while 104,562 or 47.07% have already received the first dose of vaccine.

It said 23,845 or 10.73% police personnel have yet to receive their first doses.