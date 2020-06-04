PNP:”Consistently high” virus recovery rate among police personnel due to mass testing, early detection

(Eagle News) – The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported a “consistently high” COVID-19 recovery rate among PNP personnel, crediting it to mass testing and early detection.

In a statement, PNP Health Service (PNPHS) Director Herminio Tadeo Jr. said the PNP’s current recovery rate is 50.86 percent, with 176 recoveries out of 346 confirmed cases as of Wednesday, June 3.

“We attribute this high recovery rate to our intensified mass testing among our police personnel including extensive contact tracing and treatment of confirmed cases as well as isolation of suspected cases,” Gamboa said in the statement.

Per latest PNP data, 20 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded among policemen, bringing the total to 346. The total number of virus-related fatalities remains at 4.

According to the PNP, 148 personnel are currently in quarantine facilities, with two admitted to hospitals and 16 under home quarantine.

Meanwhile, 675 police personnel are listed as Probable Persons Under Investigation (Probable PUIs) and 717 are Suspected PUIs.

Eagle News Service