PNPA extends lockdown to Sept. 30

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police Academy has extended its period of lockdown until the end of September.

In an interview, PNPA director Major Gen. Gilberto Cruz said the extension of the lockdown, which was supposed to end on Sept. 18, was to ensure that all those who had to go in quarantine were really “okay.”

The lockdown of the academy located in Silang, Cavite started on Sept. 3 after some cadets tested positive for COVID-19.

Early this week, the PNPA said the number of COVID-19 cases in the academy rose to 243.

Of these, 232 were cadets and 11 were PNPA personnel.

“…Kasi nga nung Sept. 8 after the swabbing, cadets will undergo quarantine and isolation for 14 days and then plus seven days just to make sure na everybody‘s okay,” Cruz said.

“I can assure the families and relatives of the cadets na the cadets are being taken cared of. Their health is our priority here,” he added.