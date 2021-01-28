PNP welcomes PHL Army head Cirilito Sobejana as next AFP chief

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has welcomed the designation of Philippine Army Commanding General, Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana as the next chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Sobejana, a Medal of Valor awardee, is set to replace Gen. Gilbert Gapay, who is expected to retire on February 4.

“His heroic exploits in the battlefield should inspire the younger breed of military and police officers to push themselves towards achieving General Sobejana’s exemplary service that merited him the highly-coveted Medal of Valor,” PNP Chief Debold Sinas said.

According to Sinas, Sobejana “brings with him the finest qualities of leadership to assume command of the AFP at this most critical point when the government is facing its greatest challenge and opportunity to end communist insurgency in the Philippines.”

He said with him at the helm of the AFP, the PNP is “assured of greater interoperability with the military as we jointly pursue and work for domestic peace and internal security thru the (National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict).”

“The PNP leadership under my command assures the continued unqualified support of the police to our military brothers-in-arms,” Sinas said.

Sobejana is a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Hinirang” Class of 1987.

In announcing his designation, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Palace was confident Sobejana “will continue to modernize our military and undertake reform initiatives to make the Armed Forces truly professional in its mandate as the protector of the people and the State.”