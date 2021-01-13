PNP welcomes appointment of former Justice Secretary Aguirre as NAPOLCOM commissioner

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police welcomed the appointment of former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II as a commissioner of the National Police Commission.

In a statement, PNP chief Debold Sinas said Aguirre’s expertise in law and legal procedures will provide NAPOLCOM with the “professional advantage to better perform its mandate of administrative supervision of the (PNP).”

“In my capacity as Chief PNP and ex-officio member of NAPOLCOM, I extend the warmest congratulations of the NAPOLCOM en banc on his appointment,” he said.

Aguirre was justice secretary in the early years of the administration.

In 2018, he stepped down from his post following the initial dismissal of charges against suspected drug personalities Kerwin Espinosa and Peter Lim.

He will represent the private sector in the Department of the Interior and Local Government-attached agency which administers the PNP.