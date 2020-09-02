PNP welcomes appointment of Cascolan as chief of 209,000-strong police force

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police welcomed the appointment of Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan as PNP chief.

In a statement, the PNP said the PNP officer corps and the rank-and-file employees were behind Cascolan, who takes command of the 209,000-strong police force today, Sept. 2, following the retirement of Gen. Archie Gamboa.

According to the PNP, Cascolan “brings with him the occupational specialty in command and control, honed by a vast experience in field operations and strategic management.”

“The momentum has been established for the next leader to steadily push steadily forward towards a more productive and effective police service, and with the capabilities and expertise of General Cascolan, the PNP will surely continue to excel in preserving peace and order and security, especially in critical issues of illegal drugs, crime, terrorism and corruption,” the PNP said.

It added Cascolan’s appointment will “ensure continuity of command in the supervision of all administrative and operational execution of the PNP mission as the weight of responsibility of the PNP increases due to the pandemic and the threat of terrorism.”

“Refueling our strengths and energies in this time of health crisis is what we need in order to provide the best public service to our people,” the PNP added.

Cascolan is expected to retire on Nov. 10, when he reaches the mandatory age of retirement of 56.