PNP vows to continue assisting LGUs in enforcement of health protocols, ordinances as NCR, 4 other areas revert to GCQ

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police on Tuesday, Aug. 18, vowed to continue to assist local government units in the enforcement of local health ordinances as Metro Manila and other areas revert to a general community quarantine on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

In a statement, Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said the PNP would also continue to be “vigilant” in implementing health protocols.

Banac said quarantine control points will remain to ensure that only authorized individuals whose travel is essential pass through.

“The PNP guidelines will remain guided by the fundamental guidelines of (the Department of the Interior and Local Government) and (the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases),” Banac said.

“We appeal to residents in affected communities to cooperate with local government and law enforcement authorities in enforcing quarantine rules and health protocols to further minimize transmission of the infection,” he added.

Apart from Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan will be under the less strict GCQ from Aug. 19 to 31.