PNP vows cooperation in NBI probe of Manila kidnapping allegedly masterminded by cops

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has vowed to cooperate in the National Bureau of Investigation’s probe into the abduction of three persons in Manila allegedly planned by policemen.

In a statement, PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said if policemen were found to be involved in the kidnapping of 23-year-old Rexcell John Hipolito; Ronald Jae Dizon, 21; and 18-year-old Ivan Serrano in Sta. Cruz last April, sanctions would be imposed.

“Seryosong alegasyon po ito na dapat nating tutukan (This is a serious allegation). But at this point, let us allow the investigation of the NBI to take its course at huwag po muna sana nating agad husgahan ang ating kapulisan,” Eleazar said.

The PNP did not give the names of the policemen being accused of the crime so far but said the allegations were made by two kidnapping suspects.

The suspects alleged they were police assets, and that the three victims were marijuana peddlers.

The suspects claimed the three victims were already dead.

“Kagaya po ng mga pamilya ng mga biktima, gusto ko din po malaman ang buong katotohanan sa nangyari (I would like to know the truth just as the families of the victims want the truth),” Eleazar said.