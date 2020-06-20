PNP unveils plans for COVID-19 testing lab in Central Visayas

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has unveiled plans for another COVID-19 testing facility as it recorded its 483rd COVID-19 case.

In a statement, the PNP said it was seeking Department of Health approval for a suitable site for the RT-PCR laboratory in Central Visayas.

Cebu City has reverted to an enhanced community quarantine upon recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases following a recent spike in COVID-19 cases there.

Only recently, two Cebu City policemen passed away due to the virus.

Once completed, the laboratory will have been the second PNP-operated testing facility in the country, with the first in Camp Crame.

This last one was granted a license to operate by the DOH on May 26.

“Capacity-building measures such as having our own testing laboratories will ensure that our police front liners are tested and that we get the results fast,” PNP chief Archie Gamboa said.

“It is in protecting our own PNP personnel that we are able to protect the Filipino people better,” he added.

On Saturday, the PNP recorded its 483rd confirmed COVID-19 case.

The total PNP cases is 1.6% of the total 28,459 confirmed CoVID cases recorded nationwide by the DOH as of June 19.

Of these 483 confirmed PNP COVID cases, 225 were recorded in Metro Manila while 112 were in Central Visayas.