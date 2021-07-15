PNP: Unused budget allotted for anti-communist insurgency programs intact

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar on Thursday, July 15, gave the assurance the unused budget allotted for anti-communist insurgency programs is intact and will be used wisely.

Eleazar also noted that he would look into the other claims made by the Commission on Audit in its recent report.

According to the COA report, only P86.57 million was spent for the PNP’s anti-communist programs, an amount that was very low compared to the P722.955 million fund that was released by the Department of Budget and Management in 2020.

Furthermore, it said only P240.8 million was obligated, leaving a balance of P482.15 million.

But Eleazar said that the DBM had already advised the PNP that the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict Fund was considered a ‘continuing appropriation’, which gives the PNP until December 31 this year to spend it.

“Dahil sa pandemya, na-i-release lamang ang pondong umaabot sa kabuuang P722.955 million sa PNP noong Oktubre 26, 2020 at hindi pa ito puwedeng gastusin lahat sa natitirang dalawang buwan ng 2020 dahil sa mahigpit na alituntunin ng batas sa paggastos ng pondo ng taumbayan (Because of the pandemic, only P722.955 million was released on Oct. 26, 2020 and this cannot be spent in the remaining months of 2020 because of the stringent laws on the spending of taxpayers’ money),” he said.

As for the COA’s claim the procurement made by the Bicol Police Regional Office was not supported with documents, and that the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region Police had failed to obligate funds due to “non-preparation of project activities,” Eleazar said he would look into these.

“We want to assure not just the COA but the general public that we are transparent on how funds being allocated to the organization are being utilized and that expenses are well-accounted (for),” he added.