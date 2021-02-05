PNP: Unauthorized use of PNP uniform punishable by law

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has reminded the public to refrain from wearing police uniforms without authorization, noting that this was punishable by law.

PNP Chief Debold Sinas issued the reminder after the Criminal investigation and Detection Group filed on Thursday criminal charges for usurpation of authority and for illegal use of uniforms or insignia against a 41-year-old woman wearing a PNP athletic uniform but was later found to be not a member of the police force.

Sinas said Marilyn de Paz Rojero, 41, had been accosted by police personnel in front of the Land Bank Crame Branch for jaywalking the day before.

When asked for identification, Rojero failed to present a PNP ID and was brought to the Base Police Office for investigation.

The PNP said investigators were also verifying the authenticity of the Unified Multi-purpose ID that she presented.

Apart from the provisions in the RPC, the PNP said under the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines, “the illegal production of substandard and unauthorized uniforms by illegal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and sellers” is prohibited.

The unauthorized use and manufacture of PNP uniform is also banned based on issued executive orders.

Executive Order No. 297, Series of 2000, reinforces article 179 of the Revised Penal Code that prohibits the use of uniforms or insignia, and bans the the unauthorized manufacture, sale, distribution of the same and other accouterments of the PNP while EO 297 also orders the “immediate closure of the establishment, plant or office where the uniforms and other items are illegally manufactured, stored, sold or distributed,” the PNP said.