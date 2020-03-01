PNP to submit results of probe into Espenido, other cops on March 7

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police is submitting its results on its probe into Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido and other policemen implicated in illegal drugs on March 7.

PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Bernard Banac said the regional adjudication board has submitted its report to the national adjudication board “so that we can beat the deadline” for submission to President Rodrigo Duterte.

Espenido, who led the raid on the properties of former Ozamiz Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr., whom President Duterte included in his drug list, was included himself in February.

Espenido said his inclusion was due to failure of intelligence.