PNP to strictly implement LGU-issued guidelines in Odette-hit areas

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police will strictly implement local government unit-issued guidelines in areas hit by Typhoon “Odette.”

According to the PNP, some LGUs in Visayas and Mindanao, in particular, have already directed the different government agencies to assist in the monitoring of establishments and in the apprehension of business owners violating the Consumer Act or Republic Act 7394.

The Consumer Act or Republic Act 7394 considers the overpricing and hoarding of products during calamities, among others, as punishable acts.

Meanwhile, in Cebu City, the PNP said it has been directed to issue citation tickets to motorists who are occupying streets, beyond the vicinity of the gasoline stations, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. while waiting for their turn to gas up.

“There is already an order from the local government, so we will abide. We ask for understanding from the general public that we have to strictly implement this mandate to veer away from heavy traffic congestion especially in the main thoroughfares,” PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos said.

Parts of Visayas and Mindanao have been badly hit by “Odette,” which has so far left over 200 people dead, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction for Management Council.

“Odette” left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday.