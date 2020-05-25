PNP to initiate consultative dialogues with religious groups on health protocols

(Eagle News) – The Philippine National Police (PNP) is initiating consultative dialogues with leaders of the country’s religious groups to discuss health protocols amid the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“I am sending out instructions to all commanders in all levels to talk to the different religious groups and orient them on the restrictions of MECQ, GCQ and MGCQ especially on mass gatherings,” PNP Chief Archie Gamboa said in a statement.

Gamboa is positive that cooperation can be achieved among religious groups in the country on the implementation of public distancing and health protocols during religious activities.

– PNP to resume admin services –

Gamboa also said that the PNP is now preparing to resume operation of all frontline administrative and regulatory services, such as processing of licenses, permits, and clearances which were temporarily suspended due to the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Among the services eyed for resumption are those provided by the Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO), Supervisory Office for Security and Investigative Agencies (SOSIA), Highway Patrol Group (HPG), and all City and Municipal Police Stations for issuance of local Police Clearance.

“IATF guidelines will be strictly observed when the PNP reopens frontline administrative services,” Gamboa assured.

