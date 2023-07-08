PNP to explore use of fiber optics to improve ICT infrastructure

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Philippine Fiber Optic Cabling Network Ltd. with the aim of exploring the use of fiber optics to improve the PNP’s information communication infrastructure.

The PNP said the MOA was for the conduct of a “proof of concept” which shall provide insights into the potential benefits and feasibility of using this type of technology.

The PNP said the goal was to further connect the PNP national headquarters with regional, provincial, and municipal police offices.

“I am confident that this partnership with PFCON will open up new horizons for the PNP to witness firsthand the advantages of fiber optic networks in terms of enhanced speed, reliability, and security of our communication systems,” PNP Chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. said.

He said he was “hopeful” the undertaking would “contribute significantly” to efforts to “modernize the PNP and align ourselves with the global standards of law enforcement.”

Acorda earlier said ICT development was one of his priorities in his five-focused agenda.