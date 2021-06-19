PNP to continue enforcing face shield policy; violators to be given a warning

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar ordered policemen to enforce minimum public health safety standards, but refrain from imposing any sanctions on violators who would be caught not wearing face shields in both open and enclosed places.

In a statement, Eleazar said, instead, the police should caution violators and remind them that there are still no existing guidelines that allow the non-wearing of face shields.

According to Eleazar, while President Rodrigo Duterte was quoted as saying that the face shield should only be worn inside hospitals and other medical facilities, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, the government’s policy-making body in COVID-19 response efforts, has made a recommendation to continue the mandatory wearing of face shields over face masks.

As a result, he said “we will continue to enforce the existing policy until the President decides on the matter and the IATF amends the guidelines.”

“Kung may pagbabago man, hihintayin po ng PNP na maibaba ang amended guidelines para iyon ang aming ipatupad. Sa ngayon, status quo muna at susundin muna namin kung ano ang isinasaad ng guidelines para maiwasan ang pagkakaroon ng kalituhan ang publiko sa bagay na ito,” he said.