PNP suspends issuance of travel authority for LSIs, others going to N. Occidental

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has suspended the issuance of a travel authority for locally stranded individuals and residents traveling to Negros Occidental.

In a statement, the PNP said the suspension was until Oct. 9.

According to the PNP, the move was in compliance with Joint Resolution No. 43 of the Western Visayas Regional Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 that suspended travel to the province due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“The Directorate for Operations has alerted all Police Regional Offices, Aviation Security Group and Maritime Group to implement the suspension of travel to the province,” the PNP said.

Earlier, the capital of the province, Bacolod, was placed under a more stringent modified enhanced community quarantine from Sept. 8 to Sept. 30.

It reverted to a general community quarantine at the start of the month.